Legendary Rockers X Announce Exclusive Acoustic Tour

Fresh on the heels of the recently announced 4-show engagement this July at Hollywood’s famous Roxy Theatre, LA punk rock leaders X have announced an exclusive west coast acoustic trek.

The tour will culminate with a headlining spot at the Portland, OR-based Pickathon Festival on August 2 and 3.

This marks the first time all four original members (Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and DJ Bonebrake) have left the electric guitars behind and will play all original X material acoustically.

Earlier in July, the band will play their first four groundbreaking albums in their entirety, presenting the songs just as they were recorded.

Beginning with the band’s debut, Los Angeles, on July 10, followed by Wild Gift, Under the Big Black Sun and finally finishing the fourth night (July 13) with More Fun in the New World, the band will play for one hour each night, rotating by album.

A number of songs (“Bad Thoughts”, “Come Back to Me”) have never been performed live – and they will all be performed that night! This also means band members will play instruments audiences have never seen them play before.



X in Los Angeles, 1981.

The LA punk scene in the late ‘70s saw its share of greatness, but few acts were as talented as the now world-class rock ’n’ roll band X. Their 2008 “13-31” Tour across the US was truly something special, celebrating the band’s 31st anniversary.

2009 shaped up to be just as amazing for the veteran rockers, with appearances at SXSW and Coachella Festivals, along with their own “X – TRL” Tour, where fans to helped select each night’s set list. In 2011, X celebrated the 31st anniversary of the legendary album, Los Angeles, one that not only defined their career, but an entire musical era as well.

The band also celebrated the re-release of their landmark award-winning rock-umentary, X: The Unheard Music. In August of last year, X performed as part of part of the Pershing Square live summer concert series. The show was hugely successful with crowd estimates topping 7,500, easily making it the most popular show the series has ever produced.

The original line-up of X remains John Doe, Exene Cervenka, Billy Zoom, and D.J. Bonebrake.

X at The Roxy Theatre - 9009 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

July 10 X to play Los Angeles

July 11 X to play Wild Gift

July 12 X to play Under the Big Black Sun

July 13 X to play More Fun in the New World

July 17 X at the OC Fair with Bad Religion Orange County, CA

X – West Coast Acoustic Tour

July 19 Pappy & Harriets Pioneer Town, CA

July 20 Belly Up Solano Beach, CA

July 23 Slo Brew San Luis Obispo, CA

July 24 PAC Grass Valley, CA

July 26 City Winery Napa, CA

July 30/31 Triple Door Seattle, WA

Aug 2/3 Pickathon Portland, OR *

*Headlining the Pickathon Festival

