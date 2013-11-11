LEILAH, Daughter of Woodstock Breakout Artist MELANIE Releases New Album 'Make Believe'

Nashville-based vocalist LEILAH is the daughter of Woodstock hit singer/songwriter Melanie ("I've Got A Brand New Pair of Rollerskates," "Look What They've Done To My Song"). Her new album Make Believe is out now and can be streamed is SoundCloud at www.soundcloud.com/leilahmusic. On top of her new album, LEILAH has released a new music video for her profound new single "Only You."

LEILAH has launched a 30-day IndieGoGo campaign to help her raise funds for her new project, tour, as well as another music video. LEILAH is offering many incentives for her campaign, including a private performance from her mother, Melanie. Take a look at the IndieGoGo campaign and donate here.

“I’m really excited to be launching this IndieGoGo campaign for my project,” says LEILAH. “I’ve been hard at work releasing my new album Make Believe and my new video for ‘Only You’. The response has been great and I want to continue by making another new music video and going on tour, but I need support from my amazing fans to help me get there!"

Being born into music helped LEILAH make moves at a young age. Her first top 10 hit in Canada came at the age of eight, with "Grandma We Love You" and she sang as part of the group Safka (with her sister, Jeordie, and brother, Beau). She's played the NYC clubs, The Bottom Line and The Bitter End, as well as world festivals across Europe. LEILAH is now currently based in Nashville.

Along with singing background vocals on many of her mother’s projects, shows, and tours, LEILAH has sung with artists like Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie, Dion, Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly, Mickey Dolenz (The Monkees), Three Dog Night, Jefferson Starship, Ritchie Havens, Wolfman Jack, The Platters, The Coasters, and more. She has been featured (with Safka) in Billboard, People Magazine, and Rolling Stone.

