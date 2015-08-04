Lesson: Jake Shimabukuro Shares Some Ukulele Basics

We've watched ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro deliver some amazing performances live in the Acoustic Nation studio.

We've had a wonderful chat with him about his latest album, his gear, touring, recording and so much more.

Now things get hands on.

Here Shimabukuro sits down with Acoustic Nation editor Laura B. Whitmore and shares some ukulele basics that are sure to get you strumming.

So grab whatever ukulele you have handy and play along!

View the lesson here:

Find out more about what's up with Jake Shimabukuro at http://jakeshimabukuro.com/