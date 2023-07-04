Get your summer strum on with a massive 20% off select Fender ukuleles

Is there an instrument more perfect for channeling the vibes of summer than a ukulele ? Whether you’re sitting in the park with some friends, or round the fire at a festival, a ukulele is the perfect accompaniment for enjoying those sunny summer days and warm evenings. With a view to making your summer even sweeter, Fender has just dropped their Fender Days sale, with an ample 20% off select ukulele models .

Fender are of course much better known for their electric guitar offerings, but if you’ve not tried a Fender ukulele before, you might end up being surprised – they’re every bit as good as their electric siblings. In typical Fender style, many of their ukes come in the DuPont-inspired colors of the 60s, allowing you to go against the characteristic natural tones of a regular ukulele. If you are a fan of the more natural look however don’t worry, there is a great selection of traditional ukes available too.

Fender Days: 20% off select ukuleles

With a generous 20% off, Fender’s selection of ukuleles just got even more tempting. Whether you prefer the classic styling and natural wood of the Rincon Tenor, or you’re after something a little more esoteric like the Tele -shaped Fullerton type, you’re sure to find a uke that’s just right. They’re only available while stocks last, so make sure to move quickly if you see something you like.

We’ve had ourselves a gander through the sale already and spied some seriously tempting offers, including the fantastically good-looking Fender Fullerton Tele Uke in Butterscotch Blonde. It’s down from $219.99 to just $175.99 at the moment and is sure to be a great conversation starter this summer.

For those who prefer their ukes in the more traditional ilk, the Fender Dhani Harrison Ukulele comes in two stunning colors, with custom fretboard inlays and back engraving for a properly premium appearance. Reduced from $289.99 to $231.99 it’s fantastic value for money, with built-in electronics making it perfect for live performances.

If you’re just getting started with the uke, then you’ll want to check out the Fender Venice Soprano ukulele, which is currently sporting a 20% reduction taking its price down to just $71.99 . Perfect for younger players or those with smaller hands, the dimensions of this ukulele make it a great entryway into the wider world of guitar, no matter what your age or skill level.

