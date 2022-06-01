NAMM 2022: Martin debuts ukuleles made of FSC tone woods and recovered “sinker” mahogany

NAMM 2022: Martin has announced the arrival of three new ukuleles for 2022, the 0 Tenor, C1 Uke and T1 Uke FSC.

(Image credit: Martin)

First up, the 0 Tenor builds on Martin’s significant legacy as a builder of tenor ukes (which apparently dates as far back as 1929).

The new instrument is made from what the firm calls its “stash of sinker mahogany," which was reportedly recovered from a river in Belize. This leads to a “dense” and characterful tone, which will make a refreshing change to ukulele players who are fed up with ‘plunk’.

That said, it comes at a cost and this premium build will set you back $1,599.

(Image credit: Martin)

Second among the new ukes is the C1. This is a concert-sized model, making it smaller than the tenor format previously mentioned, but larger than a soprano build (the size of your usual entry-level Mahalo etc.)

Martin says this makes it a nice learning platform, but the C1 still looks pretty classy, with its construction of Koa fine veneer. That comes with a price tag of $449.

(Image credit: Martin)

Finally, the T1 Uke FSC is said to offer “premium tone in an environmentally-friendly instrument."

It’s another tenor build, but as you may have guessed from the name, it is built from 100% FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified wood, in this case a combination of sapele (for the body) and ebony (for the fingerboard and bridge). And just to underline its environmental credentials, it’s supplied in a blue gig bag produced from recycled water bottles. The T1 Uke FSC will set you back $459.

For more information on the new ukuleles, head to Martin’s website (opens in new tab).