Harley Benton expands its ukulele offering with a new solidbody mini-strummer and three U-Bass models

Harley Benton has had a stellar 2022 so far, releasing the sub-$150, dual-active humbucker ST-20HH guitar, the G112A-FR – a downsized 1x12” active FRFR cab – and a pair of expandable pedalboards, the SpaceShip Flex 5085 and 4070, to name a few.

Ever relentless in its quest to conquer every corner of the affordable guitar gear market, the Thomann-owned brand has unveiled four new ukuleles: one solidbody uke and three U-Bass models. The latter consist of one solidbody U-Bass, the SB, and two acoustic/electric models.

Both the solidbody Uke Natural and U-bass SB share a similar set of specs, including an okoume body, purpleheart fretboard and bridge, and an onboard Harley Benton-designed pickup system with a two-band EQ. Other common features include Graph Tech nuts and die-cast tuners.

Differences include scale length and number of frets – the Uke Natural measures up at 432mm and sports 20 frets while the U-Bass SB clocks in at 512mm and features 22 frets.

The other two U-Bass models feature spalted maple and mahogany builds, respectively, but otherwise share a near-identical set of features. These include a mahogany neck, walnut fingerboard and bridge, Graph Tech nut, 20 medium frets and die-cast black tuners.

Electronics on both come by way of a Harley Benton-designed piezo pickup system with a two-band EQ and tuner.

Pricing for all four models can be found below.