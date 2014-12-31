Lesson: James Taylor Teaches Us How to Play "Fire and Rain"

I grew up listening to James Taylor, and I admit I know pretty much every word of every song he’s ever performed.

But when it comes to the guitar parts, that’s something I’ve still gotta work on.

Luckily the legendary Mr. Taylor has taken steps to remedy that.

He’s posted a series of free lessons on his site that not only run through some of his most beloved songs, they also incorporate new portable camera technology so that you can see his right hand technique from the inside.

This is perhaps the coolest revolution in lesson technology I’ve seen in ages.

Here’s one of my favorite Taylor songs deconstructed by the man himself. Check out how to play “Fire and Rain.”

Go here for more free lessons from James Taylor, including songs like "Carolina On My Mind," "Country Road," and more. And if you sign up for his newsletter, he’ll keep you posted when more go live.