Lesson: Rodrigo y Gabriela Teach “The Soundmaker”

In this exclusive lesson, Rodrigo y Gabriela sit down with Jimmy Brown to dissect a segment of their song, “The Soundmaker.”

Fusing flamenco guitar styles with the intensity of rock and metal, “The Soundmaker” opens up the duo’s latest album, 9 Dead Alive.

The record celebrates individuals who have passed away, but who still resonate in the 21st century through their deeds and words.

“The Soundmaker” is inspired by Spanish guitarist Antonio de Torres Jurado.

Below, Rod y Gab guide you through a portion of the song, explaining Rodrigo’s funky riffing and Gabriela’s percussive rhythm playing.

You can find out more at www.rodgab.com.