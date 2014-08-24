Lesson: Sunday Strum, Episode 14 –Downs Beats and Up Beats

In this episode I go over a basic strumming pattern stressing the downs in the first measure and the ups in the second measure of each chord.

This can help to create a powerful feel without being abrupt.

The key is to be fluid in the right hand.

Experiment with this concept using various chord progressions.

Here's a diagram to help you visualize this pattern:

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com