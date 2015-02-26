Lucette's Acoustic "Bobby Reid" — Exclusive Video Premiere

Lucky us! Indie folk songstress Lucette has done the honor of recording a sweet acoustic version of her song “Bobby Reid” just for us.

The song seems somehow familiar from the get go, an old-style lament sung with a sweet sadness.

Soulful and rootsy, this song more than holds its own in this bare bones format.

Lucette shares, "Here's a little video I made exclusively for Guitar World's Acoustic Nation, thanks GW! ‘Bobby Reid’ was the song that started it all for me. Until then, my songs were lacking the grit and substance that truly caught people's attention. The mystery behind the song embodies my essence as a writer, and I'm thankful for Dave Cobb because he brought that ability out of me."

Check it out here:

Indie folk songstress Lucette will capture your heart with her gentle voice, both beautiful and haunting.

Releasing her debut album, Black Is the Color, just over four months ago, the collection was produced and recorded by the acclaimed Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) and has reached over one million total plays on Spotify.

In March 2015, Lucette will make her South by Southwest debut in Austin, TX with an official showcase and multiple appearances lined up. The year will also see her continue to tour throughout the States and Canada.

Lucette commented on 2014’s accomplishments and the new year by noting, “2014 has been a huge year for me; releasing my album, the ‘Bobby Reid’ video, and touring with some of my friends and favorite musicians. Black Is the Color was an exploration into my love of southern mountain music, music that I've always loved, and it has been such a cool experience to see people react to it. I'm already excited about what 2015 has to bring, including SXSW!”

2014 saw Lucette taking to the road and touring more than ever before. After her first tour ever of the States with the iconic Joe Ely, she went on to play shows with Mason Jennings, Nikki Lane, David Ramirez and Jim Lauderdale. She ended the year as direct support on Sturgill Simpson’s nearly sold-out fall tour.

It is obvious to all those who listen that Lucette is an old and heavily romantic soul. Full of emotion, her performances take audiences back to the days when artists such as Neil Young, Emmylou Harris, and Loretta Lynn dominated the airwaves.

To purchase Black Is the Color on iTunes, here: http://bit.ly/1598SKh.

For more information, please visit: LucetteMusic.com.