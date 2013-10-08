The Lumineers Premiere Music Video for "Submarines"

Denver-based band The Lumineers announce the premiere of their new music video for their song "Submarines," the newest single from their GRAMMY-nominated Platinum-selling debut album.

The "Submarines" video, directed by Nicholas Sutton Bell, is an animated affair that was inspired by the animation techniques of Bell's friend Neil Dvorak and the video game Limbo. "Submarines" is Nicholas Sutton Bell's Directorial debut though he has worked with The Lumineers for years - illustrating posters and helping design their tour and online merchandise. He is also a published children's book author and illustrator.

He was a logical call when the band was looking for a director. Wesley Schultz, lead singer and guitar for the band said, "We've been working with Nick for a while now and love his style and aesthetic on static images. We were excited to see what he could do on a full length animated video and we just love it."

Upon turning in the treatment and getting approval, Bell recruited his friends Neil Dvorak, and Michael Oshins and set off to work on a story about a disenchanted sailor on his internal quest to conquer his personal demons. "We used a line-based DaVinci-esque style for the characterizations, and supplemented that with a wool texture and a whiskey color scheme," says Bell. The end result is a special blend of various animation styles and illustration, which delivers an impressionistic journey through the demons of our past and how they shape our inevitable future.

The Lumineers are currently on tour in the United States.

All upcoming tour dates can be found here: www.thelumineers.com/tour-dates