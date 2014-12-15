Visit the Martin Factory

Martin Guitar takes great pride in the guitars and strings we produce.

That’s why we open our doors every weekday for guided tours through the Martin factory.

Our factory tour will enable you to witness first hand the craftsmanship that goes into each and every Martin guitar.

While visiting Martin, you also have the opportunity to check out our museum.

Martin is dedicated to preserving and enhancing our heritage and music history.

On the self-guided museum tour, you will see more than 200 rare, vintage instruments.

The Martin Factory is also home to the 1833 Shop.

For more information on visiting Martin Guitar, click here.