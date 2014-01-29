Marissa Nadler Premieres the Video for "Dead City Emily" Off Her New Album 'July'

Boston-based singer Marissa Nadler's new album, July, is set for release on February 4th on Sacred Bones (US) and February 10th on Bella Union (ROW).

The launch will be celebrated with a special performance in Brooklyn on Saturday, February 8th at Glasslands.

After being one of the first artists to perform at Rough Trade's new Brooklyn space this past November, Nadler is embarking on a national tour behind July. Dates below.

Recorded at Seattle's Avast Studio, the album pairs Nadler for the first time with producer Randall Dunn (Earth, Sunn O))), Wolves in the Throne Room).

Dunn matches Nadler's darkness by creating a multi-colored sonic palette that infuses new dimensions into her songs. Eyvind Kang's strings, Steve Moore's synths, and Phil Wandscher's guitar lines escalate the whole affair to a panoramic level of beautiful, eerie wonder.

Watch the video for "Dead City Emily" here.

July follows Nadler's critically acclaimed 2011 self-titled LP, which she released independently through a successful Kickstarter campaign, selling her own handmade albums (as well as a highly-circulated 'Covers' series) through Etsy. Following several albums on Kemado, her DIY venture earned her SPIN 'Best New Artist,' Vogue 'Artist To Watch,' KEXP, NPR 'World Cafe: Next,' and NPR 'First Listen' accolades, while Pitchfork gave it an "Albums of the Year: Honorable Mention."

Recently collaborating with Angel Olsen and Xasthur, among others, July is the kind of release that reminds you why NPR counts Nadler's songwriting as so "revered among an assortment of tastemakers." This is a singular achievement for the artist, a record she couldn't have made earlier in her career because, as every songwriter knows, she didn't just write these songs: She lived them.

Marissa Nadler Upcoming Tour Dates

2/8 - Brooklyn, NY- Glasslands w/ Zachary Cale, Amen Dunes

2/15 - Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey w/ Shana Clevelend of La Luz

2/16 - Vancouver, BC - Electric Owl

2/17 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios w/Pure Bathing Culture

2/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel w/ Donovan Quinn of Skygreen Leopards

2/20- Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

2/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Church on York w/ Pink Mountaintops, Sophia Knapp

2/23 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar w/ Pink Mountaintops

3/6 - Kingston, NY- BSP Post w/ Alexander Turnquist

3/7 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

3/8 - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo w/ TBA

3/9 - Portsmouth, NH- Book and Bar

3/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's with Mary Lattimore and Jeff Ziegler

3/16 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

3/20 - Boston, MA - Red Star Union

For more info, please visit:

https://soundcloud.com/marissanadler