Martin Guitars and Danny Davis Collaborate on Burton's New Winter 15 Easy Livin Snowboard

Olympic snowboarder and C.F. Martin & Co. Ambassador Danny Davis has combined his love of music and sports by creating Burton's new Winter 15 Easy Livin Snowboard with one-of-a-kind Martin Guitar graphic on the base.

This is the same board he rode in the Sochi Olympics and debuted at the Winter X Games (which he won) this year.

Davis is an avid guitar player, making his partnership with Martin a perfect way to blend his love of both snowboarding and music. Davis also co-founded the music festival, Frendly Gathering.

The focal point of the snowboard's base graphic is the beautiful Martin fretboard with the iconic headstock and body. Danny chose custom inlays for the board's graphic that symbolize things that are important to him, like fishing, camping, his dogs, peace and last but not least, Burton.

You can see his visit to the Nazareth, PA factory where he created the model guitar here:

Find out more at martinguitars.com