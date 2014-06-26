A Word From Chris | Save Elephants

Elephant poaching is at an all time high due to the growing demand for elephant ivory.

Over 20,000 elephants are killed each year. It is a game of supply and demand that is continuing to grow at an alarming rate.

In this episode of the Martin YouTube series “A Word From Chris,” CEO and Chairman Chris Martin IV tell viewers why CF Martin Guitar Co. refuses to be a contributor to this incredible atrocity.

For more information on #SaveElephants and our partnership with the Nature Conservancy, please visit www.martinguitar.com/saveelephants.