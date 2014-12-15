Dave Doll Visits The Martin Archives

In the new episode of “Dave Doll’s Pro Tips,” Dave talks with Martin’s Director of Museum and Archives, Dick Boak.

Select items from the Martin archives like the oldest sales journal, a 1936 in-store display, and original Martin strings from the 1930’s.

Martin Guitar prides itself on having one of the most complete company archives in the world.

The Martin archives have influenced such book as “C.F. Martin & Co.-Images of America Series” and the 2014 Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit “Early American Guitars: The Instruments of C.F. Martin.”

To watch the new pro tip video, click here.