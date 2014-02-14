Martin Guitar Featured on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Martin Guitar was featured on CBS Sunday Morning January 21.

The piece featured CEO and Chairman Chris Martin IV, who CBS calls “the great-great-great-grandson of the man who started it all more than 180 years ago.” It focused on the recently opened Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit, Early American Guitars: The Instruments of C.F. Martin.

CBS correspondent Anthony Mason interviewed Martin player John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful about the legacy of Martin guitars. Sebastian was also given the opportunity to play a Martin from 1834 that's on display at the exhibit.

Find out more about Martin Guitars at martinguitar.com.