Thomas Rhett Joins The Martin Ambassador Family!

Martin Guitar is proud to add singer/songwriter Thomas Rhett to the Martin Ambassador family!

The Martin Ambassador program honors musicians for their understanding and appreciation of Martin’s history and craftsmanship.

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee even got the chance to visit the Martin factory to meet Martin’s craftspeople and discuss his custom guitar with Martin’s Chief Product Officer, Fred Greene.

