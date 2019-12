In the video below, Chris Thomas, senior artist relations manager for Martin Guitar, shows off the new 2014 Authentic series guitars, which were unveiled at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, in January.

The D-28 Authentic 1937 and the 000-28K Authentic 1921 are stunning new recreations based on 1937 and 1921 museum guitars with original specifications confirmed using X-ray technology.

Find out more at martinguitar.com.