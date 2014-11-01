A Word From Chris: Martin at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — Video

Thirty-five rare guitars that illustrate the early history of the instrument in America are on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art until December 7, 2014.

"Early American Guitars: The Instruments of C.F. Martin" traces the birth of the Martin guitar by shedding light on the contributions of Christian Frederick Martin.

The exhibition is the largest collection of instruments by Martin Guitar ever to be displayed publicly. You can learn more about the exhibit here.

In "A Word From Chris: Martin at the MET Part 1," CEO and Chairman Chris Martin IV discusses the exhibition with the MET’s associate curator in the department of musical instruments, Jayson Kerr Dobney. In Part 2, Martin’s Director of Museum and Archives, Dick Boak, continues the conversation with Jayson Kerr Dobney.

You can watch parts 1 and 2 of "Martin At The MET" below.

More from Martin at martinguitar.com