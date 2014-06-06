Mass Appeal: Guitars to Feature Alex Skolnick’s Planetary Coalition and Wise Girl

Guitar World’s Acoustic Nation is excited to announce the performance acts for this year’s Make Music NY Mass Appeal: Guitars event.

Taking place on June 21, 2014 in Union Square Park from 4pm to 7pm, this FREE event is also co-hosted by the NYC Guitar School and sponsored by Martin Guitars and Tech 21.

Mass Appeal: Guitars begins at 4:00pm with check in and run-throughs of the play-along songs.

Guests can also sign up for a chance to win a Martin D-28 guitar, which will be given away on site at the close of the event.

The winner must be present.

The first featured performance begins at 4:45pm with Alex Skolnick and his world music act, Planetary Coalition, including some special surprise guests! Perhaps best known for his role in the celebrated metal band Testament, this project shows another side of this masterful player. Planetary Coalition is an ethnically flavored collective of diverse musicians that is funded through ArtistShare and features musicians and musical influences from all over the world. More at AlexSkolnick.com and http://artistshare.com/v4/Projects/Experience/325/439/1

Then at 5:30pm the play-along begins with songs ranging from Imagine Dragon’s “Radioactive” to Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” and Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and many more. The songs will be lead by local players such as Acoustic Nation editor Laura B. Whitmore, Jay Moran from VH1, NYC artist Dorit, NYC Guitar School instructors and more. Bring your guitar and play along! Full details and song information can be found at http://www.meetup.com/mass-appeal-guitars/events/183148802/

The final featured performance will get underway at 6:00pm featuring Wise Girl. Wise Girl’s sound combines indie and pop with a touch of folk for a sound that draws influences from classic ’60s pop groups like The Drifters and The Supremes, both favorites of frontwoman Abby Weitz. The band is about to release their forthcoming sophomore EP Sing Me To Sleep on July 1. Find out more about this exciting and energetic act at http://www.wisegirlmusic.com

The event will conclude with the announcement of the Martin Guitar winner and a final rousing play along lead by Wise Girl!

Grab your guitar and join us for this FREE event on June 21. More at http://www.meetup.com/mass-appeal-guitars/events/183148802/

Mass Appeal: Guitars is supported by Martin Guitars and Tech 21 with special thanks to Hal Leonard, Guitar Center and NAMM.