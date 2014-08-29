Matt Nathanson to Perform During The MDA Show of Strength Telethon on August 31

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson lends his support and talent this weekend when he performs his hit song “Kinks Shirt” during the 49th Annual MDA Show of Strength telethon.

The two-hour special will air on Sunday, August 31st at 9:00pm/8:00Central on ABC stations across the country.

Here’s a sneak peak of Nathanson talking about his inspiration and why being a part of this effort is so important:

2014 MDA Telethon additional performances include: American Authors, Aloe Blacc, Jason Derulo, Sara Evans, Fall Out Boy, Bret Michaels, R5, Rascal Flatts and LeAnn Rimes.

Nathanson’s participation in the MDA Show of Strength Telethon comes on the heels of having wrapped up his 60+city national co-headlining tour with Gavin DeGraw.

He recently released his new single “Headphones,” an ode to the power of music that sent him into the audience to connect with fans during shows on tour. The song received a special feature from Beats Music and, in its first week at radio, garnered airplay at a range of formats spanning Alternative to Hot AC to Triple A to NonCommercial stations.

The song has already debuted on the Hot AC chart. You can check out the lyric video here:

More at mattnathanson.com