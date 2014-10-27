Mikey Wax’s “Shake It Off/All About That Bass” Mashup — Video Finds

What do you get when you combine two of today’s hottest songs, strip away some of the sugary production and add a bit of acoustic guitar?

Mikey Wax’s “All About That SHAKE.”

Here Wax combines Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” with Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” to create a clever and humorous video.

He's joined by bandmates Joe Striff (guitar/background vocals) and Ricky Tomlinson (drums/background vocals).

A Toucan Cove/Universal Music artist, Wax has previously toured with Parachute and Tyler Ward and will be hitting the road next month with Michelle Chamuel.

Find out more here.