Nashville's NEULORE to Release 'Animal Evolve' Sept 23 on Chop Shop Records

In the first half of 2014, Nashville modern folk band NEULORE – led by the songwriting duo of Adam Agin and William T. Cook – inked a deal with Chop Shop/Island Records, embarked on the Communion Music Tour/headlined dates and released the single “Shadow of A Man.”

They are not about to slow down as they ready the release of their full length debut Animal Evolve on September 23, 2014.

NEULORE joins Ingrid Michaelson on tour beginning July 27th running through mid-August. The band continues to support the first single, “Shadow of a Man,” which has been featured in several TV shows such as ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and currently impacting radio. The song, currently impacting AAA radio, has already garnered support from NPR stations on both coasts.

Adam Agin and William T. Cook met in 2008 and soon after began their musical collaboration with the release of the EP Apples & Eve (2010). Surrounded by the rootsy twang of country singers and Americana bands, the two began whipping up a different sound, one that relied heavily on mood, melody and motion pictures.

“After the first spin, I was compelled to return to NEULORE’s songs again and again,” says Chop Shop founder Alexandra Patsavas. “The music is so artful and immediate and tells story after wonderful story for the listener. We are thrilled to be releasing NEULORE on Chop Shop/Island.”

And with NEULORE, theme often directly inspires music. “Cinema has always affected the way we think,” Adam explains. “The music has to match the visual we’re creating. We’re huge fans of movies, so it’s natural for us to dream up some sort of visual scene… and then figure out how that scene would sound.”

The visual element carries to the stage, the backstories helped inspire the band’s symbolic clothing and stage setup, too, transforming NEULORE’s concerts from routine gigs into actual experiences.

7/27 Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival*

7/29 Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theater*

7/30 NYC @ Summerstage NYC*

8/1 Portland, ME @ State Theatre*

8/3 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues*

8/5 Louisville, KY @ Headliners*

8/6 Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre (Egyptiam ROom)*

8/8 Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC @ Grinder's*

8/10 Des Moines, IA @ Nitefall on the River*

8/12 Omaha, NE @ Sokol Audtiroium*

8/13 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

* = opening for Ingrid Michaelson

