New Jason Isbell Album Announced for July 17

Jason Isbell will release Something More Than Free, his highly anticipated fifth album, on July 17 via Southeastern Records.

The album features Isbell’s Southern-inspired vignettes of working class men, women and traditions that permeate these 11 new songs.

The pure honesty and authenticity of Isbell’s poetic lyrics and soulful vocals have connected deeply with so many, and they shine as brightly as ever on Something More Than Free.

Something More Than Free is Isbell’s most sonically diverse album to date. The opening track, “If It Takes A Lifetime,” exudes a classic country tone, while “24 Frames” flows effortlessly with its easy, Laurel Canyon vibe.

The wistful folk balladry of “Flagship”, along with the bluesy Southern rock timbre of “Palmetto Rose” and epic “Children Of Children” prove that Jason Isbell is an artist whose creative pinnacle has yet to be within sight.

Something More Than Free is the follow up to Isbell’s 2013 celebrated breakthrough album Southeastern, which received overwhelming support from the press and went on to sell over 150,000 copies. Isbell was subject of stories in outlets ranging from The New York Times Magazine and Wall Street Journal to NPR’s All Things Considered and Fresh Air with Terry Gross.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit made multiple television appearances, including The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan and Austin City Limits. Isbell won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Cover Me Up”) and Album of the Year at the 2014 Americana Music Awards. Catch Jason and his wife Amanda Shires during a very special performance on The Late Show with David Letterman on April 24.

Along with the media support, the success of Southeastern was the product of good old-fashioned hard work. Much like the working class subjects in his songs, Isbell grinded it out with his band The 400 Unit on the road. They toured extensively, made real connections with his audience, poured his heart out each night and stayed true to his convictions. Audiences grew as venue sizes expanded with sold out shows throughout the U.S. and Europe, including New York’s Beacon Theatre and three sold out nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, where an unprecedented four-night stand has been announced for October 23-26. See tour dates below.

Something More Than Free was recorded at the Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN and produced by Dave Cobb, who also produced Southeastern.

For more, visit www.jasonisbell.com.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Upcoming Tour Dates

April16 - Chattanooga, TN - Track 29 ^^

April 17 - Charlotte, NC - Tuckfest at U.S. National Whitewater Center

April 18 - Greenville, SC - Horizon Records (Record Store Day 2015 In-Store)

April 18 - Columbia, SC- Music Farm Columbia ^^

May 2 - Meridian, MS - Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival

May 8 - Richmond, VA - Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island

May 9 - Maryville, TN - The Shed #

May 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre **

May 13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre **

May 15 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Theatre **

May 16 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Boots Festival

May 17 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre **

May 19 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury **

May 20 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre **

May 22 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre @ The Egg **

May 23 - Cumberland, MD - Del Fest

May 24 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

May 26 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall **

May 27 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues **

May 28 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Center for the Arts **

June 4 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion %

June 5 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights %

June 6 - Black Mountain, NC - Pisgah Brewing Co. Outdoor Stage°°

June 20 - Austin, TX - Texas Union Ballroom – SOLD OUT

July 4 - Austin, TX - Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

July 9-12 - Winnipeg, Canada - Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 26 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion ✚

July 31 – Fort Smith, AR – Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

August 14-16 - Lyons, CO - Folks Festival

October 23-26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

** = Craig Finn opening

^^ = Strand of Oaks opening

# = Anderson East opening

°° = Amanda Shires opening

% = With Amanda Shires, opening for Dwight Yoakam

✚ = Opening for My Morning Jacket

Ryman Auditorium Special Guests:

October 23: Amanda Shires

October 24: Parker Millsap

October 25: Hurray for the Riff Raff

October 26: Chris Stapleton