Nickel Creek Reunite and Announce New Album and Tour

Acclaimed neo-bluegrass trio Nickel Creek have announced that they will be releasing their first album in nine years.

The group—Chris Thile (mandolin), Sara Watkins (fiddle) and Sean Watkins (guitar)—have also confirmed a number of tour dates, including stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, New York City’s Beacon Theatre and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

In addition to announcing the new album, Nickel Creek have also released a new song. The track, titled “Destination,” can be heard here.

More festival dates will be added in the near future, and pre-sale tickets for the first batch of dates will be available February 4.

Nickel Creek released six albums between 1989 and 2007, when they embarked on a guest-filled farewell tour that wrapped up with a show at The Ryman.

Thile went on to focus on his progressive bluegrass group Punch Brothers, while the Watkins siblings formed a supergroup called the Works Progress Administration with Benmont Tench, Glen Philips and others.

Nickel Creek Tour Dates

April 18 Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

April 19 Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

April 29 New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

May 1 Boston, MA—House of Blues

May 3 Washington, DC—9:30 Club

May 9 Chicago, IL—Riviera Theatre

May 19 Oakland, CA—Fox Theater

June 19-22 Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Find out more at http://nickelcreek.com/