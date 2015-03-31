NYC Guitar School Announces Online Lessons Affiliate Program

Wanna make a few dollars by sharing a banner or a link?

NYC Guitar School has announced the launch of its affiliate program — an online referral-based platform that allows individuals with a website to earn unlimited income based on the amount of students who enroll to NYC Guitar School’s successful online beginner courses using referral codes.

The affiliate program, which enables people with a website or audience to promote these beginner courses, is ideal for media outlets, bloggers, social media influencers, music schools, and truly anyone with an online presence. In addition, music teachers have found it to be the perfect complement to their on-site lessons and are using the method to enhance at-home practice.

The program allows registered and approved members to make a 40% commission on the monthly tuition of each student signing up to NYC Guitar School online beginner lessons using a uniquely assigned referral code. With some students receiving lessons on a monthly basis for many years, and no cap on the amount of referrals, the earning potential is virtually limitless.

“The spirit at NYC Guitar School has always been one of collaboration and teamwork. We’re proud to introduce a platform that not only promotes collaboration, but also one that allows the expansion of music education while generating benefits for all of those involved. It’s truly a win-win situation,” said NYC Guitar School co-owner Dan Emery.

NYC Guitar School’s online beginner courses have a proven success track record, and were developed by world-class guitar players and educators. Through these beginner courses, students can learn the fundamental skills of guitar from the ground-up through interactive and easy-to-follow video lessons. NYC Guitar School’s online courses are also a perfect complement to face-to-face lessons. Each lesson includes a video tutorial and corresponds to a downloadable instruction book that is included.

NYC Guitar School’s online beginner courses have also been vetted and utilized by renowned music instructors, who use this method in conjunction with their existing curriculum.

"In my 16 years of teaching guitar, I've never come across a more successful and inspiring curriculum for beginners," said NYC Guitar School teacher and guitarist Michelangelo Quirinale.

KAOS Music Centre has piloted the affiliate program in their three Toronto locations, and found it to be very profitable. "Our students have found NYC Guitar School's online material to be not only helpful, but really fun and motivational as well. We've also had good success offering the online course as a stand-alone educational product on our website. Bottom line, the online courses from the NYC Guitar School are well-done, effective, well-priced and people love them," said KAOS Music Centre Founder, Bill Bates.

The online guitar method offers five beginner courses and a bundle: Guitar for Absolute Beginners: Play Guitar in 10 Weeks; Guitar II: Guitar for Near Beginners; Guitar III: Guitar for Intermediate Beginners; Guitar IV: Guitar Workshop; Guitar V; and Guitar for Advanced Beginners. Students can also opt for the five-course Absolute Beginner Bundle, which includes access to all five beginner courses.

To learn more and sign up for NYC Guitar School’s new affiliate program as well as the online beginner courses, click here.