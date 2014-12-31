Ovation Elite TX Premier — Product Review

Here our reviewer, Paul Riario, puts the Ovation Elite TX Premier through its paces.

The Ovation Elite TX Premier’s solid cedar top gives this guitar extraordinary warmth and expands its rich overtones.

Precisely calibrated sound holes on the bass side also add a little extra low-end thump making single notes more defined and clear.

Other features on this unique new Ovation include a dark walnut sound-hole epaulet, ultra-thin satin top coat, and a mid-depth cutaway body which allows comfortable access in the upper register frets.

The Ovation Elite TX Premier 1778TX retails for $949.00

Check out our review here:

Find out more at www.ovationguitars.com