Patrick Sieben's "B-Side Track" Live Acoustic Video Premiere

Here’s a cool and kinda gritty, sassy live acoustic version of the song “B-Side Track” from Patrick Sieben.

It opens with some killer bluesy guitar that rolls into some pretty darn clever lyrics. And when he sings it, I believe it!

The guitar playing is superb here, with some straight ahead strumming laying down the backbone for a tasty solo or two by Steve Burchell.

Sieben will release UNDER THE NEON LIGHT via District 7 on February 24, 2015.

He shares, “This is a song that is really meant to be performed live. When the band and I place it in the set list, it offers the framework for an extended jam. The lyrics themselves are somewhat tongue and cheek, and exhibit my less serious side. With this arrangement, I’m joined by Steve Burchell, a killer Vegas-based guitarist I met along the way.”

If you’d like to hear the album version, check it out here>>

Over the last three years, Patrick Sieben has become an attraction in Las Vegas. His fan base combines the millions he has come in to contact with through an on-going residency at the Aria Hotel and Casino, alongside many who have discovered him via the Internet embracing the musician's repertoire that explores the theme of living life to the fullest.

He offers, "You have to enjoy every moment you can, because tomorrow it could be gone. What we have is now, and it may be all we get. Don't waste it." Sieben wakes every day with a practicing mantra that one needs to "live to live."

As a performer, he approaches his artistry with the singular goal to make people feel. Whether that's happy or sad he aims to deliver an experience to as many people as he can. He envisions a career that will continue to exponentially grow aiming to create music that listeners want to hear, which he defines as, "Something that's real." His current collaborators are Ryan Martin (drums) and Danny Jacobellis (bass) and over the last three years they have staged close to a thousand gigs. When in the studio, Sieben brings in lead guitarist Joel Shearer.

A significant portion of the album was tracked at WAX Ltd in Hollywood, CA with producer Wally Gagel (Muse, Maroon 5, Family of the Year). The rest of the album was recorded at the Blasting Room in Fort Collins with a buddy of his from college Chris Beeble. The tracks were mixed by Andrew Berlin. He reveals, "We wanted to get out of the craziness of Las Vegas and LA and record somewhere where we could clear our minds. The Blasting Room was the perfect place. We were able to capture some raw, real moments in the studio that may not have come out the same way if surrounded by casinos and strip clubs."

The album presents a collection of songs that truly exhibit the qualities that make Patrick Sieben who he is as a person and offer some insights in to his personality. He is living his life day by day, aiming to simply enjoy and experience all The World has to offer. The first song to premiere in front of UNDER THE NEON LIGHT is "B-Side Track," which features the lyric line, "I wanna be a Taylor Swift song, it probably won't take too long."

He shares, "There's no secret - if you have any type of personal relationship with Taylor Swift, you're probably going to have a song written about you. Maybe it's my smart ass nature, but this song became this dirty rock track of me poking a little fun at Taylor, but not in a mean way because I genuinely like her."

Sieben is a member of Serving Our Troops. The Minnesota based group's mission is to serve incredible steak dinners to soldiers, as well as their families back home. They continue to do this all over the globe annually. Thus far his affiliation and commitment to the initiative has brought him to Kuwait and Norway to provide entertainment for the soldiers.

Purchase "B-Side Track" on iTunes here>>

Find out more at http://www.patricksieben.com/