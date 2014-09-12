Phillip Phillips Extensive North American Tour Kicks Off Sept 12

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips has announced dates for his North American headline tour, kicking off Sept. 12 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Phillips’ national tour will include stops in Dallas, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Washington D.C., Phoenix and Orlando. Visit phillipphillips.com/tour for more on sale info.

The comprehensive tour comes after Phillips’ Behind the Light (19 Entertainment/Interscope) was released to critical acclaim. His new single, “Unpack Your Heart,” is the second track released from the album, following the hit song “Raging Fire.”

Behind The Light is the follow-up to Phillips’ hugely successful debut album, The World from the Side of the Moon, which spawned the single “Home” -- one of the biggest tracks of 2012 with more than 5 million copies sold.

The World from the Side of the Moon sold more than 1 million copies and debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart and #1 on the Billboard Rock Album chart; successful tours both as a headliner and with Matchbox 20 and John Mayer followed. The World from the Side of the Moon also featured the platinum single “Gone, Gone, Gone.” Since winning season 11 of “American Idol,” Phillips has sold more than 2 million albums and more than 9 million singles.

Phillips recently co-headlined a 25-city summer tour with O.A.R.

Tour dates are as follows:

9/12/14 West Point, NY US Military Academy at West Point

9/13/14 Boston, MAMDC Hatch Memorial Shell - Festival

9/14/14 Washington, DCLincoln Theatre

9/16/14 New York, NYBest Buy Theater

9/18/14 Shippensburg, PALuhrs Performing Arts Center

9/19/14 Cleveland, OHPlayhouse Square Theater

9/20/14 Highland Park, ILFood Network in Concert

9/23/14 Austin, TXStubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

9/24/14 Dallas, TXSouth Side Ballroom - KVIL Radio Show

9/26/14 Norman, OKUniversity of Oklahoma – Meacham Auditorium

9/27/14 Houston, TXHouston Arena Theatre

9/28/14 New Orleans, LAMahalia Jackson Theatre

10/1/14 Denver, COParamount Theatre

10/3/14 Sioux City, IAMorningside College - Tyson Center

10/4/14 Kansas City, MOArvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

10/5/14 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

10/7/14 San Antonio, TXMajestic Theatre

10/18/14 Ellensburg, WACentral Washington University

10/19/14 Pasco, WATrac Center

10/21/14 Everett, WAComcast Arena

10/23/14 Missoula, MTUniversity of Montana – Adams Center

10/24/14 Bozeman, MTTheater at The Brick

10/25/14 Boise, IDTaco Bell Arena

10/28/14 St. George, UTBurns Arena

11/1/14 Atlantic City, NJHarrah's Atlantic City

11/2/14 Durham, NCDurham Performing Arts Center

11/3/14 Huntington, WVMarshall University

11/8/14 Savannah, GAForsyth Park - Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon

11/9/14 St. Augustine, FLSaint Augustine Amphitheatre

11/12/14 Sarasota, FLVan Wezel Performing Arts Hall

11/14/14 Orlando, FLHard Rock Live

11/15/14 Hollywood, FLSeminole Hard Rock

11/18/14 Louisville, KYLouisville Palace Theatre

11/19/14 Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium

11/22/14 Milwaukee, WIThe Riverside Theater

11/23/14 Duluth, MNDECC Auditorium

12/3/14 Reno, NVGrand Sierra Resort

12/7/14 Phoenix, AZCelebrity Theatre

More info at phillipphillips.com