Picking and Strumming Tuneup with Lily Maase Pt. II — Lesson

I’m back with Lily Maase for part two of our Picking and Strumming Tuneup.

And this time, we’re going to step things up a notch!

This is a followup to our previous lesson, where we learned some simple right hand and left hand techniques in the country style.

Today we advance on that lesson, as Maase demonstrates the possibilities with this technique.

Personal website – www.lilymaase.com

Instruction - www.brooklynguitarworks.org

Guns N’ Roses tribute band – www.rocketqueensnyc.com