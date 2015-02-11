Picking and Strumming Tuneup with Lily Maase — Lesson

Yes, it’s true. We all need some help making technique adjustments.

Here I sit down with master instructor Lily Maase as we talk about pick technique and then dig into a little picking and strumming pattern.

We spend some time talking about pick selection (yes, you have a choice!), pick positioning and more.

This sort of old-time country pattern combines a bass pluck with a chordal strum.

We’ve posted a bunch of lessons with this wonderful teacher in our “Get Better Faster with Lily Maase” series. Check out more of them here>>

Maase is a country, rock, jazz and classical guitarist and composer educated at the University of North Texas and currently living in Brooklyn, New York. She’s a full time musician, and her versatile chops have taken her to stages around the country.

Learn more about Lily Maase at the following links:

Performance – www.lilymaase.com

Production – www.handmaidmusic.org

Composition – www.musicforrobots.org

Guns N’ Roses tribute band – www.rocketqueensnyc.com