Pickathon 2014 Announces Lineup and Schedule

The day is drawing near!

Pickathon 2014, happening August 1 through August 3 on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, OR (a mere 15 minute drive from downtown Portland), is under six weeks away, and we're excited to share the schedule with fans and soon-to-be fans alike.

This year’s includes Nickel Creek, X, Blind Pilot, The War On Drugs, Warpaint, Jonathan Richman, Mac Demarco, Valerie June, Foxygen, Angel Olsen and many more.

Part of the fun of attending a festival like Pickathon is planning out your days and nights, deciding which performers are must-sees.

Luckily for Pickathon attendees, there are fewer tough decisions than at any other US music festival, as every performer plays at least twice, and on disparate stages with wildly varying environments.

See a conflict between two artists you wanna see? No problem, catch one for their second performance! Even if you choose to see an artist for a second time, we can guarantee that it will be a totally different vibe from the first!

Watch a teaser for Pickathon 2014 right here:

It's always nice to become familiar with the lineup before diving in right? Well, once again we're in luck! To help make that discovery as easy as possible, visit http://www.iTunes.com/pickathon and http://iTunesRadio.com/pickathon for exploring, shopping, and listening to the complete artist catalog of this years lineup. And finally, but definitely important to know, weekend tickets are still available and promise the best possible Pickathon experience, so get them while you still can. Remember, there truly is no other experience that compares to spending the weekend with us out on the farm!

Purchase Pickathon weekend passes, view the artist schedule and find out more at www.pickathon.com. Be sure to check out the food and drink lineup too!