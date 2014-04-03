Previously Unreleased Music from Hank Williams Surfaces on 'The Garden Spot Programs, 1950'

Omnivore Recordings will soon release the full-length version of The Garden Spot Programs, 1950, featuring 24 performances from Hank Williams.

Rescued from obscurity, these shows originally aired more than six decades ago; The Garden Spot Programs, 1950 collects material from the four episodes now known to exist.

Due out May 20, 2014, the set follows the release of Omnivore’s collectible 10-inch vinyl Record Store Day EP sampler.

From hits to standards to songs rarely (if ever) performed, this is pure Hank Williams, including playful between-song banter. The release was painstakingly transferred, restored and mastered from original transcription discs by Grammy-winning engineer Michael Graves.

Watch a trailer for the release, courtesy of Omnivore Recordings:

Williams’ daughter, Jett, is excited that her father’s lost material is not only seeing the light of day decades later, but will be available on CD, digital and LP.

The CD packaging contains rare photos and liner notes from the collection of set co-producer and Williams biographer Colin Escott. Also available on LP, the first pressing will be on limited edition, translucent red vinyl (with black vinyl to follow), containing Escott’s informative notes and a download card.

Escott writes in his notes: “Set the time machine for early morning on KSIB-AM, Creston, Iowa. February 1950. Country radio was beginning its slow transition from live music to DJ shows. Live music and DJ shows were augmented by transcribed shows. After buying 15 minutes of airtime on small-market stations, sponsors would prerecord shows with well known artists, duplicate them, and ship them out on 12- or 16-inch transcribed discs.”

“That’s how Hank Williams came to be on KSIB in February 1950. Sandwiched between the local ‘live’ acts, it was almost as if he were visiting with Skeets and those Radio Rascals. His sponsor was one of the nation’s largest plant nurseries, Naughton Farms, seven hundred miles south in Waxahachie, Texas.

Given that Naughton was a big player in the nursery business, Hank’s shows were almost certainly shipped to many small stations, but only KSIB’s copies survived. Those of us who have studied Hank’s life and career had no idea that these recordings existed.”

“It’s incredible to me that we’re still finding new recordings by my dad — great ones at that,” says Jett Williams. “No one even suspected that these recordings existed. We partnered with Omnivore Recordings for this release, and I especially love it that they’re taking my dad back to vinyl.”

Track Listing:

1. The Garden Spot Jingle

2. Lovesick Blues

3. A Mansion On The Hill

4. Fiddle Tune

5. I’ve Just Told Mama Goodbye

6. Closing/Oh! Susanna

7. The Garden Spot Jingle

8. Mind Your Own Business

9. Lovesick Blues

10. Fiddle Tune

11. At The First Fall Of Snow

12. Closing/Oh! Susanna

13. The Garden Spot Jingle

14. I Can’t Get You Off Of My Mind

15. I Don’t Care (If Tomorrow Never Comes)

16. Fiddle Tune

17. Farther Along

18. Closing/Oh! Susanna

19. The Garden Spot Jingle

20. I’ll Be A Bachelor ’Til I Die

21. Wedding Bells

22. Fiddle Tune

23. Jesus Remembered Me

24. Closing/Oh! Susanna

Tracks 1 - 6 taken from Naughton Farms Garden Spot Show #4

Tracks 7 - 12 taken from Naughton Farms Garden Spot Show #9

Tracks 13 - 18 taken from Naughton Farms Garden Spot Show #10

Tracks 19 - 24 taken from Naughton Farms Garden Spot Show #11

