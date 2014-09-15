Rabid Bat Bites Guitar Player Mid-Performance — Video

Think about it. You’re camping with friends. Just hanging out having a good time.

You pull out your guitar for a little jamming’ action and just as you’re getting into it, a rabid bat swoops out of nowhere and bites you on the neck!

Yep, and not only that, one of your camping mates get the whole thing on video.

That’s what happened to Oregon resident Derickk Skou while he was camping in Clackamas County, Washington state.

“This thing came out of nowhere,” Derrick Skou said. “I was thinking it was a good day until then.”

“Something hit me. I was concentrating on staying in time and all that and it hit me here and I kind of saw something out of my peripheral vision. And then it's there and then it just bit me,” Skou said.

The bat latched onto his shirt, near his shoulder, then crawled up to his neck.

"It was like a cold dog nose,” Skou said as he described his brief encounter with the bat. “It was a cold bat nose, mouth, whatever. It didn't sting. I wasn't injected with anything. It was just a cold bite.”

The bat then camped in a tree before coming down twice more to try and attack Skou.

Fortunately, he was only bit the one time before a friend shot the bat with a BB gun.

The bat ended up being rabid, something Skou only found out later.

Check out the attack here:

Yikes! And even more incredibly, the entire encounter warranted three minutes of time on the local news report. Check out the news report video here>>