Railroad Earth Announce Their Winter 2014 Run 'Last Of The Outlaws' Tour

Railroad Earth has announced a new run of tour dates to support their forthcoming seventh album, Last Of The Outlaws.The Winter 2014/ Last Of The Outlaws Tour will launch January 9th in Milwaukee and includes stops in Chicago, St. Louis, New York, Boston, multiple night stints in Denver (On album release weekend), San Francisco, DC, Philadelphia and then continues into April with dates in Knoxville, Charlotte, NC as well as multiple nights in Atlanta. See below for the current list of dates (more to be added).

Railroad Earth’s Last of the Outlaws is their most evocative and ambitious set to date. At once melancholic and joyous, often deep, yet always accessible, the album captures the band as they are now; twelve years in, wiser and worn and pondering how this life affects those around them. Every song has a story and every story has its meaning.

Last Of The Outlaws was recorded and produced by the six band members of Railroad Earth at a remote private studio in rural New Jersey. The album also marks the launch of the band’s own Black Bear Record, which is officially their first self-funded release.

Last of the Outlaws will hit stores nationwide on January 14th.

Until then, check out this video of Railroad Earth performing Live at Red Rocks this past summer:

Complete dates from the winter 2014 tour, Last Of The Outlaws:

1/9 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

1/10 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

1/11 Chicago, IL Vic Theater

1/12 Bloomington, IL Castle Theater

1/15 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

1/16 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

1/17 Denver, CO The Fillmore

1/18 Denver, CO The Fillmore

1/21 Fayetteville, AR George’s Majestic Lounge

1/22 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

1/23 Columbia, OH Blue Note

1/24 Lawrence, KS Granada

1/25 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

2/6 Richmond, VA The National

2/7 Washington, DC 9:30

2/12 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

2/13 Syracuse, NY Palace Theater

2/14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

2/15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

2/20 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

2/21 Boston, MA House Of Blues

2/22 New York, NY Best Buy Theater

3/13 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

3/14 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

3/15 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

3/20 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

3/21 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

3/22 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

4/2 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

4/3 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

4/4 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

4/5 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Find out more at http://railroadearth.com/