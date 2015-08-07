Reuben Hollebon Preps New Album, Releases “Faces” Video

British alternative musician, Reuben Hollebon, is thrilled to announce the release of his debut album, Terminal Nostalgia, which will be released in early 2016 on Bright Antenna Records.

Today, Reuben has unveiled the music video to his haunting, cinematic debut album single “Faces.”

The largely self-produced 12-track LP is colored by Reuben’s discovery of music as a therapeutic outlet for him.

Terminal Nostalgiasoundscape takes influence from Reuben’s time as a recording engineer for several well-known acts, including Basement Jaxx, Courtney Barnett and The London Symphony Orchestra.

Lyrically, the collection focuses on deeply personal stories that center on his own friends and family. “We’re Gonna Miss Us (When We’re Gone)” is a grief-stricken dirge with spectral horns that tells of the story of someone close as dementia begins to set in.

Album opener “Haystacks” draws from a true story of a boy whose mischief preceded a darker turn in his life. Musically, the LP beautifully captures Reuben’s acoustic approach and subtle use of electronic elements; coming across all at once as experimental and accessible, yet intense and intimate.

Watch the “Faces” video here:

For more, visit www.reubenhollebon.com.