Here’s a cool video from guitarist Richard Keelin of Ashland, Kentucky.

Utilizing a thumb pick and fingerstyle combo, Keelin digs in to a wide variety of covers with material ranging from Chet Atkins to the Beatles, Nirvana and Pharrell Williams.

This past fall, Keelin took second place in the International Home of the Legends Thumbpicking Championship.

Check out this version of Tommy Emmanuel’s “Borsalino” performed on a Martin OM35.