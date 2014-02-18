Rodrigo y Gabriela Premiere Single "The Soundmaker" From Upcoming Release '9 Dead Alive'

Acoustic rock maestros Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared the first song, "The Soundmaker," from their new album, 9 Dead Alive.

Guitarist Rodrigo Sanchez reveals, "'The Soundmaker' is a tribute to Antonio de Torres Jurado. He was a luthier from the 18th century, and his contribution to the world was to give the classical guitar the shape we know it now. If it wasn't for him, this album wouldn't even exist."

9 Dead Alive will be released April 29, and it's the band's first record of new material in five years. It was recorded and produced by Rod and Gab at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico.

The album is available for pre-order at iTunes. "The Soundmaker" will download immediately upon pre-ordering.

Rodrigo y Gabriela previously announced tour dates in support of 9 Dead Alive. The first leg will include two nights at New York's Beacon Theater as well as performances in Los Angeles at the Orpheum and the Palladium.

They also are announcing an August 17 appearance at Red Rocks with support act Nathaniel Rateliff. The Red Rocks concert will be part of the band's summer tour slated for late July and August. A complete list of confirmed appearances is below. More will be announced soon. This will be Rod and Gab's first tour as a duo since summer 2011.

Check out "The Soundmaker" here:

9 Dead Alive sees Rodrigo y Gabriela playing face to face, guitar versus guitar, bursting with melodic energy and rhythmic invention. Recorded at their Pacific Coast hideaway in late summer, the album captures the warmth and spontaneity of two great musicians locked in together; perfectly distilled into nine new songs teeming with desire, elegance and gusto.

The end result is a thrilling explosion of rhythm and melody, capturing Rodrigo y Gabriela at their most inventive and exuberant.

A documentary film about them called For Those About to Rock: The Story of Rodrigo y Gabriela directed by journalist Alejandro Franco has been completed and will have its world premiere at this year's SXSW film festival in March.

Complete tour dates below:

May

1, 2 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

9 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11 - Seattle - The Paramount

August

17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks w/Nathaniel Rateliff

More dates to be announced. Find out more at rodgab.com.