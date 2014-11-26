The Safety Fire Share Acoustic Version of "Wise Hands"

Following a busy summer of festivals, The Safety Fire have been hard at work writing for their third studio album.

However the band have also been experimenting with some different arrangements of songs from last years Mouth Of Swords, and now they are pleased to reveal a beautiful, acoustic reworking of the track "Wise Hands."

The band had this to say: "Growing up with bands like Soundgarden, Alice In Chains and Pearl Jam during the era of MTV-unplugged, we have always had a fondness for acoustic interpretations and versions of songs. This was something we just did for fun but were really happy with how it turned out. With the music being stripped back we felt the video was a fitting portrayal."

"Wise Hands" will be available on all digital platforms including iTunes & Spotify from the 16th December 2014.

You can view the stunning video for the track here:

The band also recently announced they would be replacing The Faceless as main support on the imminent European dates with Protest The Hero. Find the full list of dates below:

26th Nov - Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

28th Nov - Voodoo Lounge - Dublin, Ireland

29th Nov - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, UK

30th Nov - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK

1st Dec - Studio 24 - Edinburgh, UK

2nd Dec - Koko - London, UK

4th Dec - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

5th Dec - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

6th Dec - Live Forum - Milano, Italy

7th Dec - Traffic Club - Roma, Italy

8th Dec - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

9th Dec - Arena Wien - Bezirk Landstrasse, Austria

10th Dec - L'Usine - Geneva, Switzerland

12th Dec - Gaswerk Kulturzentrum - Winterthur, Switzerland

13th Dec - Warmaudio - Decines, France

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/thesafetyfire