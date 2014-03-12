Sevendust Announce 'Time Travelers & Bonfires' Acoustic Album and Tour

Sevendust – Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Morgan Rose (drums/vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar/vocals), John Connolly (guitar/vocals) and Vince Hornsby (bass/vocals) - is heading back out on the road for a headlining acoustic tour to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated acoustic album, Time Travelers & Bonfires.

The album will release on April 15th via their 7Bros. Records label in conjunction with ADA Label Services.

“Black,” the first single, will be released to radio and available for download at online retail outlets next month.

The “An Evening With Sevendust” acoustic tour takes the band all over the country, and fans can view a complete list of dates at Sevendust.com.

Time Travelers & Bonfires is a collection of brand new songs, along with re-recorded Sevendust classics. Newly re-recorded songs will include: “Black,” “Gone,” “Denial,” “Karma,” “Trust,” and “Crucified.” Six brand new songs have also been written and recorded for the acoustic album. It’s not the first time Sevendust has explored their acoustic side. Their critically acclaimed Southside Double-Wide live acoustic album was released in 2004.

On Friday, November 22, 2013, Sevendust partnered with PledgeMusic for a direct-to-fan campaign to help fund the creation of Time Travelers & Bonfires and was set to last 130 days. Over the course of that first weekend, they reached their goal thanks to their “family” of fans who had received the exciting news solely from the band’s and band member’s personal Facebook and Twitter sites.

With 21 days left in the campaign, Sevendust has raised over 220% of their goal with over 3,330 pledges. Exclusive incentives for pledgers include a digital download of the album before its available anywhere, signed drumheads and guitar picks, inclusion in the album’s liner notes, autographed guitars used on tour, and dinner with the band.

Time Travelers & Bonfires is the follow-up to their ninth studio album, Black Out The Sun, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Hard Music Albums” chart.

Find out more at Sevendust.com.