"Silent Night" Easy Acoustic Guitar Video Lesson

Here’s a great lesson on how to play the classic holiday song “Silent Night” on acoustic guitar.

Starting with very simple cowboy chords, instructor Jimmy Brown walks you through adding more complex elements like:

Bass Line "Walk-Ups"

"Willie Nelson Style" Melody Playing

Tremolo Picking and Pick-Hand Anchoring

Fingerstyle: Accompaniment in C, Instrumental Solo in G, and Solo with Chord Substitutions

So grab your guitar, and your santa hat, and check it out here:

This lesson is from Guitar World’s exclusive DVD.

Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar is your ultimate DVD guide to playing holiday songs. It teaches you eight classic holiday tunes: "Silent Night," "Oh Come All Ye Faithful," "Deck the Hall," "Jingle Bells," "The First Noel," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Auld Lang Syne."

Plus, as a special bonus, you'll learn a Christmas medley for the electric guitar featuring "Little Drummer Boy," "Silent Night" and "Auld Lang Syne."

With more than 80 minutes of lessons, Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar will let you evoke the holiday spirit with your playing, and teach you valuable skills along the way!

Check it out here>>