Sneak Peek: Lake Street Dive's 'Bad Self Portraits'

Normally we don't get head over heels excited about the loads of news releases that hit our mailbox every day. But today is the exception! We had never heard of Lake Street Dive before, but WOWZA, we definitely are gonna keep tabs on what this band is up to.

Composed of drummer Mike Calabrese, bassist Bridget Kearney, vocalist Rachael Price, and trumpet-wielding guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson, Lake Street Dive makes the most of pop music virtues: solid, evocative song craft; propulsive grooves; and Price’s killer, forthright vocals.

Here's a sneak peek at their new album Bad Self Portraits, to be released on February 18, 2014, on Signature Sounds. This features their song "Rental Love."

Find out more at www.lakestreetdive.com