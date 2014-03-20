So Brown Celebrates New Album with Free Show in Brooklyn this Saturday

So Brown saunters by on the sidewalk dressed unassumingly in an old suede bomber jacket, dark dungarees, and a fading gray army cap.

Guitar in hand, you might mistake her for a rebellious teenage boy. But when Brown begins to play, sensually engrossed in ethereal song, you quickly realize: This is not child’s play—this is a highly developed, fully realized artist.

From out past the railway tracks and forgotten rivers of rural Alabama, So Brown has emerged with haunting songs of love, women, nature, and death. She releases Point Legere on April 22, 2014 – Earth Day and the fourth anniversary of the terrible oil spill that devastated the shores of her hometown.

Produced by Bryce Goggin (Anthony and the Johnsons, Joan as Policewoman) and recorded live to analog tape, Point LeGere includes an all-star cast of 14 musicians appearing on the album. Friends Norah Jones and Sasha Dobson appear alongside legends of the NY country (Jim Campilongo of the Little Willies), jazz (Adam Levy and Tony Scherr) and art rock world (Doug Wieselman).

Here's So Brown performing her song "Come Hither" with Sasha Dobson:

And below, watch Norah Jones perform Brown's album standout "Dauphin Island" along with Sasha Dobson. The tune is a sweet, nostalgic childhood photo of a song about fishing with her Grandpa on the barrier island off the coast of Alabama.

Brown will showcase Point Legere in her home-borough at vintage guitar shop Retrofret on Saturday, March 22. Click here to learn more. She is also scheduled to perform a CD Release Show in Manhattan on Thursday, April 24 at Rockwood Music Hall. Both shows are free and also, very intimate.

Tours are in the works for both north and south of the Mason-Dixon line, and beyond. Browns’s mission: “It’s time to share the hidden secrets and hidden loves of my youth; I put it all into this album.” And thus a little unknown pocket of Alabama is introduced to a world that has no idea it exists, as So takes a place alongside the great American songwriters. The music is bold, sensual and mesmerizing; by all means, experience it, and of course keep a sharp eye on your woman.

Find out more at sobrownmusic.com.