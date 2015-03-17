Tedeschi and Trucks Perform an Acoustic "Rollin' and Tumblin'" Live — Video Finds

Here’s a down and dirty blues by Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi performed live at the White House on two acoustic guitars.

It’s the song “Rollin and Tumblin,” a blues tune first recorded by singer/guitarist Hambone Willie Newbern in 1929.

Called a "great Delta blues classic,” it has been interpreted by hundreds of Delta and Chicago blues artists, including well-known recordings by Muddy Waters.

Tedeschi and Trucks covered this song on their 2012 album Everybody’s Talkin’”

Check out this fun dual acoustic performance here: