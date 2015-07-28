The Wonder Years Announce Acoustic In Store Performances

The Wonder Years have announced a special run of acoustic in stores and signings in support of the release of their fifth studio album.

No Closer To Heaven will be released September 4, 2015 via Hopeless Records.

Fans who pre-order the album directly from the store will receive guaranteed entry to the acoustic set and signing as well as a free poster.

Limited space is available. The full list of participating stores can be found below.

The 13-track album, recorded and produced by Steve Evetts and mixed by Phil Nicolo, is now available for pre-order. "Cardinals" will be offered as an instant grat track when pre-ordered digitally or physically. Fans can check out bundle options and pre-order at thewonderyearsband.com.

A brand new music video for "Cardinals" can be viewed below.

Acoustic in stores and signings:

August 29 - Fingerprints - Long Beach, CA @ 2:30PM

August 29 - Rhino Records - Claremont, CA @ 7:30PM

August 30 - Zia Records - Las Vegas, NV @ 6:00PM

August 31 - Shuga Records - Chicago, IL @ 7:00PM

September 1 - Dearborn Music - Dearborn, MI @ 6:00PM

September 2 - Magnolia Thunderpussy - Columbus, OH @ 6:00PM

September 3 - Gallery of Sound - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ 6:00PM

September 4 - Siren Records - Doylestown, PA @ 7:00PM

September 5 - FYE - Philadelphia, PA @ 1:00PM

September 5 - Sound Garden - Baltimore, MD @ 7:00PM

September 6 - Vintage Vinyl - Fords, NJ @ 6:00PM

September 7 - Looney Tunes - West Babylon, NY @ 6:00PM

September 9 - Rough Trade Records - Brooklyn, NY @ 6:00PM

September 10 - Newbury Comics - Boston, MA @ 6:00PM

The Wonder Years and Sub City will donate one dollar for each record pre-ordered through MerchNow. Upon check out, fans will be prompted to select one of four charities, chosen by The Wonder Years, where the donation made through their purchase will be sent. Proceeds will help benefit The Herren Project, Puppies Behind Bars, After-School All-Stars and Futures Without Violence.

The Wonder Years are currently performing main stage on the entire 2015 Vans Warped Tour, which kicked off June 17 in Anchorage, Alaska. The remaining list of dates can be found below.

The Wonder Years Upcoming Tour Dates

2015 Vans Warped Tour