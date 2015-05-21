Third Man Records to Release and Reissue Exclusive Leon Redbone Recordings

Third Man Records is proud to announce the forthcoming releases of jazz and roots legend Leon Redbone's debut album Out on the Track and Long Way From Home, the never-before-released earliest known recordings of the mysterious performer.

The news of the Third Man releases follows the recent announcement of Leon Redbone's retirement from both public appearances and recording.

Out on the Track – Leon Redbone's debut LP – was originally issued on Warner Brothers Records in 1975 and will be reissued exclusively on vinyl by Third Man Records.

Long Way From Home was recorded in 1972 by Dave Benders for WBFO Radio at the University of Buffalo and features some of the earliest known Leon Redbone recordings.

The recording was never released commercially and will finally be available in CD, LP and digital formats for all to enjoy. Specific release dates for the two offerings are forthcoming, but in the meantime, peruse the track listings below.

Watch an old clip of Redbone performing:

About Leon Redbone:

Redbone’s career has spanned over four decades and began with his earliest performances on the folk festival and club circuit. His numerous appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Saturday Night Live and other outlets catalyzed his rise to international recognition. Over the ensuing years he has appeared throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Japan and released thirteen albums of his unique music, a panoply of early music styles that he delivered with his singular laconic idiosyncratic style.

A true champion of early American ragtime, blues and jazz, Leon Redbone has spent a lifetime preserving that musical tradition while exposing successive generations to a rich musical heritage of which they might not otherwise have become aware.

Out on the Track Tracklisting:

1. Sweet Mama Hurry Home or I'll Be Gone

2. Ain't Misbehavin'

3. My Walking Stick

4. Lazybones

5. Marie

6. Desert Blues (Big Chief Buffalo Nickel)

7. Lulu's Back in Town

8. Some of These Days

9. Big Time Woman

10. Haunted House

11. Polly Wolly Doodle

Long Way From Home Tracklisting:

1. Looked Down the Road

2. Mother Queen of My Heart

3. T B Blues

4. Don't Let It Bother You

5. Marie

6. Me and the Devil

7. If I Had a Possession Over Judgement Day

8. Mississippi Blues

9. Kind Hearted Woman

10. Love Letters

11. Hurry Home

12. Jailhouse Blues

13. Walking Stick

14. Catman

15. Gamblin' Barroom Blues

16. My Good Gal's Gone

17. Yodelling Cowboy

18. Bootleg Rum Dum Blues

Stay tuned to thirdmanrecords.com for updates.