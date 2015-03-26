Tomás Pagán Motta Shares Video for "Up And Away"

Washington, D.C.-based singer/songwriter Tomás Pagán Motta is rooted in the traditions of Americana and folk.

Previously recording under the moniker The Petticoat Tearoom, Motta recently released his eponymous debut record, out earlier this month on 8 Gang Switch.

Motta is now sharing the video for one of the album's standout tracks, "Up and Away," premiering today.

Directed by Zambia, the video captures the song's wistful essence. “We then improvised the shoot in a national park outside of Baltimore at the ruins of an old religious private school which burned down many years ago, affectionately called 'Hell House' by locals," said Motta. "The shoot echoed the song's turn of phrase, which is about internal dialogue and the power of imagination in changing your circumstance.”

Tomás Pagán Motta is out now on 8 Gang Switch.

