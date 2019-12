Vance Joy Releases Music video for “All I Ever Wanted”

Vance Joy has released today the official music video for “All I Ever Wanted” from his debut album Dream Your Life Away.

The video was filmed during Vance Joy’s Australian headlining tour in March and was directed by Max Fairclough.

Vance Joy is currently touring with Taylor Swift as main support on The 1989 World Tour, which kicked off May 20 (dates below).

He’ll also be performing this Friday at NYC’s Governor’s Ball (4:45pm @ Honda Stage).

Watch the video right below, and find out more at www.vancejoy.com.

VANCE JOY TOUR 2015

* with Taylor Swift’s The 1989 World Tour

JUNE

2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center *

3 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena *

5 New York, NY Governor’s Ball NYC Music Festival

6 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field *

8 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena *

9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena *

11 Norfolk, VA NorVa

12 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

13 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

23 Glasgow, GB SSE Hydro *

24 Manchester, GB Manchester Arena *

JULY

6 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre *

7 Montreal, QC Bell Centre *

9 Quebec, QC Festival D’ete

10 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium *

11 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium *

13 Washington, DC Nationals Park *

14 Washington, DC Nationals Park *

18 Chicago, IL Soldier Field *

19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field *

24 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium *

25 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium *

26 Oro-Medonte, ON WayHome Music & Arts

AUGUST

1 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium *

4 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place *

5 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place *

7 Squamish, BC Squamish Valley Music Festival

8 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field *

14 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *

15 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *

17 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena *

18 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena *

21 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

22 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

24 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

25 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

26 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *

29 San Diego, CA PETCO Park *

SEPTEMBER

4 Salt Lake City, UT Energy Solutions Arena *

5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center *

6 Denver, CO Pepsi Center *

9 Fargo, ND Fargodome *

11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Century Center *

12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Century Center *

13 St. Paul, MN Xcel Century Center *

16 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

17 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena *

18 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena *

21 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center *

22 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center *

25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena *

26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena *

28 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center *

29 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center*

OCTOBER

2 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

3 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

8 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena *

9 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center *

10 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center *

13 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park *

14 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center *

17 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium *

20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena *

21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex *

24 Atlanta, GA Georgia Dome *

27 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena *

31 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

NOVEMBER

28 Sydney, Australia ANZ Stadium *

DECEMBER

5 Brisbane, Australia Suncorp Stadium *

7 Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

8 Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

11 Melbourne, Australia AAMI Park *

12 Melborne, Australia AAMI Park*