Video: Arctic Monkeys "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High" Acoustic

Here's a very cool, stripped down acoustic version of Arctic Monkeys performing "Why You'd Only Call Me When You're High," from their new album, the Mercury Music Prize nominated AM

Hailing from England, Arctic Monkeys started dishing out their infectious form of indie rock in 2002. The band consists of Alex Turner (lead vocals, lead/rhythm guitar), Jamie Cook (rhythm/lead guitar), Nick O'Malley (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Matt Helders (drums, backing vocals). The band has released five studio albums: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not (2006), Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It and See (2011) and AM (2013), as well as one live album At the Apollo (2008).

The band recently announced additional North American tour dates. Full list below.

12/1 Vancouver, Canada @ Vogue Theatre – SOLD OUT *

12/2 Vancouver, Canada @ Vogue Theatre – SOLD OUT *

12/3 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena - THE END 107.7 Deck the Hall Ball

12/4 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre – SOLD OUT *

12/8 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center - 91X Wrex The Halls

12/9 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee *

12/11 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

12/12 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note *

12/13 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave - FM 102/1 Big Snow Show

12/14 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland - 96.5 The Buzz Stole Xmas

More info at http://www.arcticmonkeys.com/